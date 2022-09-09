Stage Manager Assistant

Professional theatre company The Fox Queen is seeking event personnel to assist our Event and Stage Manager with our public Sharing and Feast on Sept 29, 2022.
We are looking for 2 people to assist us with
1. Event Set up
3. Front door Attendee Registration
4. Information sharing
5. Meal service and clearing
5. Event Hall Clean up
6. General Event Assistance
Pay: $120 + Meal (paid on Sept 29, 2022)
Timeline: 5pm - 11pm
Location: Hupačasath Hall - Hupačasath First Nation - 5500 Ahahswinis Drive - Port Alberni BC V9Y 8J9
Event Details: www.thefoxqueen.ca/mod
Experience Required: Work with the public and Hospitality Service Experience is an asset.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Deadline Sept 20 2022
Contact The Fox Queen at reachthefoxqueen@gmail.com with a note of interest and resume (if available) or call Dave Mott at 6046491559 to discuss your application.
More info can be found here: Messages On Doors: Nuu-chah-nulth