On behalf of our client the Victoria Foundation (Foundation) we have an exciting opportunity for a Strategic Initiatives Coordinator in Victoria, BC, to play a key role within the Foundation responsible for supporting the day-to-day activities of several key initiatives including specialized granting, research and analysis, community events, and other activities focused on strengthening the non-profit sector. This role will involve collaborating closely with the Manager of Strategic Initiatives and the Director of Strategic Initiatives, particularly in the coordination of the Indigenous Granting Advisory Pilot (IGAP) program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to foster Indigenous-led granting practices.

Why join Victoria Foundation?

The Victoria Foundation is an organization with a long-standing reputation for connecting people who care with causes that matter. They inspire giving, and they invest in the people, ideas and activities that strengthen our community.

When you join their socially responsible and inclusive culture you will become an active and valued member working with like-minded professionals who value relationships and are passionate about partnering with non-profits to make meaningful impact in the community. They offer many benefits and rewards, and here is just a sampling of what else you can look forward to:

Competitive salary, $60,000 to $65,000 per annum, commensurate with your experience.

RRSP matching.

Employer paid Group Insurance, including medical and dental benefits.

Generous vacation and paid time off.

Support for continuing professional development.

Flexible remote and in working conditions.

Simply put, you will be challenged and enjoy personal rewards as part of your work!

Our ideal Strategic Initiatives Coordinator brings the following:

Post-secondary training and/or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 3 years of recent related working experience, working directly with Indigenous communities and organizations or equivalent is strongly preferred.

Understanding of the historical and contemporary impacts of colonization on Indigenous Peoples in Canada with a demonstrated commitment to deepening that understanding.

Experience engaging in Indigenous spaces including a working knowledge of and/or willingness to learn local First Nation protocols and cultural practices.

Lived experience as a member of an Indigenous community, strongly preferred.

Demonstrated experience using critical thinking and research analysis skills; experience with community-based research is an asset.

Ability to communicate sometimes complex information among diverse groups in both written and spoken formats.

Experience coordinating projects and events.

Comfortable working in an online environment*

Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint), and comfortable learning and using technology-based solutions and tools.

Openness to learning new computer applications and platforms.

*MS Teams is used as a collaboration platform, as well as SharePoint and Outlook email – training, software and continuous support is provided.

These Skills and Abilities will help you thrive:

Practitioner of patient, thoughtful, respectful communication.

Knowledge of issues facing non-profit sector organizations in Greater Victoria.

Knowledge of social issues related to vulnerable populations and key demographics, as well as an appreciation of the intersectionality of race and culture.

Strong organizational skills, with ability to juggle multiple tasks at once, and attention to detail.

Ability and interest in centering relationships in our work, when coordinating meetings and providing logistical support etc., helping participants feel respected, comfortable, and confident in their involvement.

Strong communication - written and verbal - with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations through phone calls, emails, in person meetings, and occasionally online meetings.

A passion and belief in the power of collaboration to bring about new ways to benefit communities.

Genuinely enjoys meeting and connecting with new people.

Eager to learn and develop new skills and experience.

The Victoria Foundation acknowledges with respect the Lekwungen speaking people of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on whose traditional lands our offices are located. Victoria Foundation is committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment as an equal opportunity employer. We believe it is our unique and individual differences that make us strong; and this is also a reflection of the communities we care for and serve.