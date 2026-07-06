Summer Position: Assistant Volunteer Coordinator

Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: August 17, 2026

Rate of Pay: $18 - $20 (depending on qualifications)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as Assistant Volunteer Coordinator for the 2026 Tlu-piich Games. This position involves assisting with recruiting, training, and scheduling a great team of volunteers for the 2026 games event. If you are Respectful, Personable, Assertive, Confident, and have some coordination experience and have been a volunteer, please apply!

Eligibility: Any person of Indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2026/27.

Assistant Volunteer Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Assist the Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator in all aspects of games volunteer activities.

Keep detailed records/database of volunteers’ information and skills.

Assist Interviewing recruited volunteers and recommend their match to appropriate games activity.

Assist in providing functional direction to volunteers in the set-up and take-down after the games.

Ensure each volunteer has a productive and rewarding experience at the games.

Provide administrative support, including the recording of meeting minutes.

Provide fundraising support to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as required.

Preferred Qualifications: