Summer Student – Human Services Assistant

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Temporary, Full-time employment opportunity for a Human Services Assistant position.

Wage is $22.00/hour.

Eligible Applicants

•Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number

Must be physically fit, and able to lift up to 40lbs.

•Class 5 driver’s license preferred.

•Preference given to Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals.



Duties to include:

•Support Human Services (HS) staff with various programs and activities.

•Provide ongoing support for HS programming in various departments such as health, child &family wellness and prevention, children & youth support, community garden, social development, housing, education and culture.

•Provide clerical support to HS staff.

•Develop, maintain and implement office protocols and policies.

•Support ongoing transition to electronic records.

•Provide support to UTG citizens as needed.

•General gardening tasks, including weeding, propagation, watering, harvesting, and cleaning garden produce.

•Construction and maintenance of the garden, including garden boxes, fence, irrigation, shed,and other projects as they arise.

•Creating weekly or biweekly garden food boxes to interested Uchucklesaht Citizens.

Required qualifications:

•Organized, with strong verbal communication skills

•The ability to work independently and as part of a team

•Positive and professional attitude

•Good physical fitness

•Interest in or willingness to learn gardening skills

•Ability to accommodate flexible hours

•Vaccinated against Covid-19



Location: Port Alberni, B.C.