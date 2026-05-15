Summer Student – Marine & Terrestrial Stewardship

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Temporary, Full-time employment opportunity for a Marine & Terrestrial Stewardship position. Wage is $23.00/H.

Eligible Applicants

• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.

• Must be physically fit, and able to lift up to 40lbs.

• Class 5 driver’s license preferred.•Preference given to Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals.

Duties to include:

• Support Lands & Resources staff with various programs and activities.

• Working closely with Lands & Resources Technicians, preparing daily logs, field notes and compliance checks.

• Support habitat restoration projects in both marine and terrestrial environments.•Record and report environmental data using GPS and digital tools.

• Maintain trails, signage and infrastructure.

• Fisheries duties, such as assisting Technicians with catch monitoring, monitoring of the fish fence, community fish distributions, compliance reporting and data processing.

• Maintenance duties in remote areas, as required, such as building, minor carpentry,operation of small machinery, grounds work, etc.

• Assist both the Director of Lands & Resources, and Maintenance staff with other duties, as directed.

Required qualifications:

• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills

• The ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Positive and professional attitude

• Good physical fitness

• Comfort around water, fishermen and boats

• Ability to accommodate flexible hours

• Preference to those with a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, and ability to operate a boat.