Summer Student – Marine & Terrestrial Stewardship

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Temporary, Full-time employment opportunity for a Marine & Terrestrial Stewardship position. Wage is $23.00/H.
Eligible Applicants
• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.
• Must be physically fit, and able to lift up to 40lbs.
• Class 5 driver’s license preferred.•Preference given to Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals.
Duties to include:
• Support Lands & Resources staff with various programs and activities.
• Working closely with Lands & Resources Technicians, preparing daily logs, field notes and compliance checks.
• Support habitat restoration projects in both marine and terrestrial environments.•Record and report environmental data using GPS and digital tools.
• Maintain trails, signage and infrastructure.
• Fisheries duties, such as assisting Technicians with catch monitoring, monitoring of the fish fence, community fish distributions, compliance reporting and data processing.
• Maintenance duties in remote areas, as required, such as building, minor carpentry,operation of small machinery, grounds work, etc.
• Assist both the Director of Lands & Resources, and Maintenance staff with other duties, as directed.
Required qualifications:
• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Positive and professional attitude
• Good physical fitness
• Comfort around water, fishermen and boats
• Ability to accommodate flexible hours
• Preference to those with a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, and ability to operate a boat.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Please submit a resume and cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2026, to:
Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant
In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1
Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents)
We thank you for your interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.