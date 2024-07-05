Summer Youth Community Garden - Gardener

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a temporary full-time employment opportunity as a vegetable gardener in the Uchucklesaht Tribe Community Garden.

Eligible Applicants

• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.

• Must be physically fit, and able to lift heavy loads

• Class 5 drivers license preferred

• Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals

Duties to include:

• General gardening tasks, including weeding, propagation, watering, harvesting, and cleaning garden produce.

• Construction and maintenance of the garden, including garden boxes, fence, irrigation, shed, and others projects as they arise.

• Creating weekly or biweekly garden food boxes to interested Uchucklesaht Citizens.

• Participating in and assisting with garden-related programing, including but not limited to food preservation skills (canning, freezing), Indigenous food knowledge sharing, cooking classes, balm and salve making.

• Assist the Department of Lands and Resources staff with other duties, as directed.

Required qualifications:

• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills

• The ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Positive and professional attitude

• Good physical fitness

• Interest in or willingness to learn gardening skills

• Ability to accommodate flexible hours