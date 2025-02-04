TEACHER ASSISTANT (TA) | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

TEACHER ASSISTANT (TA)

The KCFN Houpsitas Preschool/Kindergarten has an exciting, fun & rewarding opportunity for a Teacher Assistant (TA)! The TA will help the classroom teacher with an assortment of instructional & organizational tasks. The TA will help students learn material by tutoring and assisting them one-on-one. He or she will also help prepare supplies for lessons & set-up equipment. Outside of the classroom, the TA may be responsible for supervising students on school grounds/field trips.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:
• Conducts oneself in a manner that supports a good learning environment
• Supports students through a trauma-informed lens
• Deals professionally & courteously with staff, students, parents, and the public
• Organizes & sets-up a variety of classroom materials & educational aids
• Supervises students in the classroom & outdoors
• Assists in preparation/production of instructional materials & modifications
• Carries-out instructional programs designed for students in a group or individually
• Participates in parent-teacher conferences and assists with parent communication on request
• Willing to work with students one-on-one when needed
• Assists with other duties as requested by the teacher(s) and/or administrator(s)
• Helps with field trips (ie lifting students in & out of the boat)

Qualifications:
• High School Diploma – preferred, but not required
• WHMIS, Violence & Harassment Awareness, First Aid, FoodSafe (or willing to obtain)
• Excellent communication, verbal, and written skills (trauma informed)
• Excellent interpersonal skills (ability to connect with others)
• High level of energy & patience
• Familiarity with Nuu chah nulth language, culture, practices, protocols
• High level of attention to confidentiality
• Able to lift heavy items (ie lift students in & out of the boat)

Company

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations Government

Location

Kyuquot

Contact Info

DATE POSTED: Feb 4/25 START DATE: Apr 2/25
STATUS: Term Position – Maternity Leave CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled
WAGE: $21.00 per hour

TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to: Dwayne Worthing, Chief Human Resources Officer, at dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “TA” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.

