The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Team Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position. This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties for a Team of Social Workers utilizing MIS and ICM – two complex government systems. Based out of the Usma office in Port Alberni, this position is under the general supervision of the Usma Office Coordinator.

Responsibilities Include

Sets up and maintains client records, ensures computer information systems are updated

Processes paperwork for medical coverage, family allowance and identification

Opening and maintaining confidential client file records using MIS and ICM database system

Prepares documentation/files for liaise or transfer with MCFD offices and other delegated agencies in BC

Provide office backup to the Receptionist

Preferred Qualifications

Experience and or knowledge of ICM and MIS systems

High school diploma/GED with additional post-secondary courses or certification in office administration is preferred

2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity

Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and outlook)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships

Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload

Access to a car and possess a valid driver’s licence

Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $44,000 - $52,000).