The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services (Usma) is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Team Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position. This position performs a variety of administrative duties utilizing MIS and ICM – two complex government systems. This position provides program support to the child protection team and other Usma staff as needed. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services works on the traditional territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, as well as the Port Alberni, Campbell River and Gold River urban areas. This position will be based out of the Usma office in Campbell River BC.

Responsibilities Include

Setting up and maintaining client records; ensuring computer information systems are updated.

Attending team meetings and recording minutes.

Opening and maintaining confidential client file records using case management database systems.

Preparing documentation/files for transfer with MCFD offices and other delegated agencies in BC.

Assisting in planning/organizing a variety of events.

Providing backup to the front desk reception as needed.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience and or knowledge of ICM and MIS systems.

High school diploma or equivalent, additional post-secondary courses or certification in office administration is preferred.

2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity.

Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and outlook).

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload.

Access to a vehicle and possess a valid driver’s licence.

Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package; salary based on qualifications and experience: hourly salary range $29.15 - $32.84.