The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Team Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position. This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties for a Team of Social Workers utilizing MIS and ICM – two complex government systems. Based out of the Usma office in Port Alberni, this position is under the general supervision of the Usma Office Coordinator.
Responsibilities Include
- Sets up and maintains client records, ensures computer information systems are updated
- Processes paperwork for medical coverage, family allowance and identification
- Opening and maintaining confidential client file records using MIS and ICM database system
- Prepares documentation/files for liaise or transfer with MCFD offices and other delegated agencies in BC
- Provide office backup to the Receptionist
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience and or knowledge of ICM and MIS systems
- High school diploma/GED with additional post-secondary courses or certification in office administration is preferred
- 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity
- Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and outlook)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload
- Access to a car and possess a valid driver’s licence
- Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $44,000 - $52,000).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm April 19, 2022 by sending your cover letter,
resume and references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.