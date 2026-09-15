Team Leader (Child Protection)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, full-time, highly effective Team Leader who focuses on collaborative practice for the day-to-day functioning of the Child Protection Team and its supports. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services works on the traditional territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, as well as the Port Alberni, Campbell River and Gold River urban areas. Usma Family and Child Services continues to strengthen practice to be professional, ethical, culturally sensitive, and responsive social work for Nuu-chah-nulth families and children. This position will be based out of the Usma office in Campbell River.

Responsibilities Include

Provides case consultation, supervision and mentorship to social workers and admin staff.

Ensures the engagement of family and Nations in case planning and decision making.

Fosters relationships with community partners.

Supports Social Workers, Nations and family in cultural planning for children, youth and families.

Supports collaborative decision making.

Preferred Qualifications

BSW or Masters in Social Work, or Bachelors of Art in Child and Youth Care with a minimum of five years direct experience in a supervisory position.

Possess C-6 Delegation, and direct experience in child and family services;

Knowledge of related legislation, both federal and provincial.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions.

Practical knowledge of Provincial Aboriginal Operational Practice Standards and Indicators.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package; salary based on qualifications and experience: hourly salary range $52.7456 – $60.2324.