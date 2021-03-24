Teechuktl Harm Reduction Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a full-time, term (to March 31, 2022 with the possibility of an extension), Teechuktl (mental health) Harm Reduction Coordinator. This position is responsible to establish relationships with persons at risk.

Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Harm Reduction Coordinator will communicate with front line service workers and coordinate activities and training to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available to community members.

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners (i.e. mental health service providers, employment programs and other social service agencies) in developing individualized and effective, strength-based and culturally competent support plans.

Make referrals for community members to appropriate resources.

Provide ongoing support for treatment, including follow-up.

Maintains reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis.

Preferred Qualifications: