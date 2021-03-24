Teechuktl Harm Reduction Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a full-time, term (to March 31, 2022 with the possibility of an extension), Teechuktl (mental health) Harm Reduction Coordinator. This position is responsible to establish relationships with persons at risk.
Based out of the Port Alberni office, the Harm Reduction Coordinator will communicate with front line service workers and coordinate activities and training to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provide information about Drugs & Alcohol, Opioids, Harm Reduction and Services available to community members.
- Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners (i.e. mental health service providers, employment programs and other social service agencies) in developing individualized and effective, strength-based and culturally competent support plans.
- Make referrals for community members to appropriate resources.
- Provide ongoing support for treatment, including follow-up.
- Maintains reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Minimum Diploma required in Human Services or Addictions, plus 3-5 years of professional experience (ideally working with the at risk population). Related Degree preferred.
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.
- Possess a compassionate and friendly personality and ability to work under pressure.
- Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s licence (extensive travel required).
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Salary based on qualifications and experience. Apply by April 7, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(Please be advised that only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted)