TFNEDC Executive Assistant

Executive Assistant Position Details:

Salary information: $23-$27 per hour

Department: Tribal Administration

Office Status: Fulltime,

Permanent Location: Tofino,

BC Probation Period: 3 months

Reports to: Tribal Administrator

Job Classification: To be determined

Position Summary: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is seeking an individual to provide a broad range of administrative services required to support the Tribal Administrator, Chief and Council and other senior management. Culture Commitment The Executive Assistant upholds the culture of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations by providing quality services to the Nation, Chief and Council and Ha’wiih in a manner that is transparent, honest, and respectful. These services strengthen the Nation’s capabilities of providing and improving the quality of life for all.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Provide administrative support for the Tribal Administrator, and Council, including managing schedules/calendars, making travel arrangements, and addressing administrative problems and inquiries as appropriate with the Tribal Administrator’s office.

- Coordinate, organize, and arrange for meetings and other special events, as well as their corresponding documentation, for the Tribal Administrator.

- Arrange and coordinate Council and community meetings, including the preparation of the agenda, minutes, and corresponding documentation;

- Manage communications including screening and prioritizing phone calls, reviewing and prioritizing phone messages, email communications, and sorting and prioritizing mail;

- Create, compose, and edit technical and/or administrative correspondence and documentation;

- Prepare periodic and special reports, manuals, and correspondence;

- Organize documentation through photocopying and filing, including motions and the work of Tribal Administrator, Chief and Council;

- Makes purchases as required and approved with corresponding invoices for Tribal Administrator file;

- Represent the Nation at community functions as required;

- Maintain the Board Orientation Manual;

- Assist the HR Manager in organizing and maintain records activities and preparation of the Bands Health and Safety initiatives, including the Health and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation 1119 Pacific Rim Highway Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0 P: 250.725.3350 F:250.725.3352 Job Posting – Executive Assistant – repost Jan 2024 Page 2 of 2 Safety Committee;

- Other duties as assigned. The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position. Qualifications: Education, and Experience

- Administrative assistant certificate or equivalent

- 2-year experience in an administration or office environment

- Data entry experience is an asset Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes

- MS Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), Internet web browsers, Adobe Acrobat

- Attention to detail, forward thinking  Solid verbal and written communication skills, good typing skills

- Interpersonal skills

- Strong organizational skills, time management, establish priorities

- Complete understanding of confidentiality and non-disclosure

- Professional conduct, sound judgement, tactful and respectful, diplomacy

- Socially sensitive and be a team player Additional assets

- Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate

- Post-secondary studies in business or administration disciplines Working Environment:

- Works in an office setting, primarily in a stationary position for the majority of the day.

- Uses computer and telephone throughout day.

- Must able to remain stationary for prolonged periods of time. Other requirements

- Valid Class 5 drivers license with reliable vehicle as travel will be necessary at times.

- Successful Criminal Record Check