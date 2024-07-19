Tlu-piich Games Assistant

Eligibility: Any person of indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2024/25.
Responsibilities and duties:
- Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as needed
- Provide overall support to the games staff with office procedures
- Ensure adequate inventory of games files, sporting equipment, trophies and various other items
- Record minutes of all committee and related meetings
- Assist in developing the Public Relations and Communications Plan
- Assign Vendor Booths/concession stands for Games
- And perform other related duties as required
Preferred Qualifications:
- Understanding and knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth and Indigenous peoples’ culture and values
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games
- Work experience in recreation would be an asset
- Event and project management experience would be an asset
- Strong verbal and written communication and computer skills
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, understanding and personable
- Must be able and willing to work in a team setting
- Possession of a Novice driver’s license or class 5 and reliable transportation
- Must be willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
- Must have office and computer skills and have a willingness to learn to skill.
Company
NTC
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Start Date: July 26, 2024
End Date: August 16, 2024
Rate of Pay: $20
Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.