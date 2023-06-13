The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as the 2023 Tlu-piich Games Coordinator. This position involves overseeing all aspects of the Tlu-piich Games that will be held August 2023, for up to 3-4 days. Exact dates to be determined by Coordinator. If you are respectful, personable, assertive, confident, and have coordination experience and a sports background, please apply!
Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:
- Facilitate the Tlu-piich Games Committee and initiate planning
- Develop and monitor the Tlu-piich Games budget
- Develop and implement a promotional plan for the Tlu-piich Games and for fundraising activities
- Develop a communication plan and present a full Games program through the media/Ha-Shilth-Sa
- Supervise Tlu-piich Games staff
- Implement Tlu-piich Games operational plan and oversee activities throughout the Tlu-piich Games
- Prepare and present a final written report with recommendations to the NTC Executive Director
Preferred Qualifications:
- High school diploma/GED with direct experience coordinating and playing sports
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
- Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable
- Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting
- Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset
- Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
- Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation
Apply by 4:30 pm, June 23, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or Fax: 250.724.1907 or mail to: P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for the interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, language, and community family events).