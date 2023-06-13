The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as the 2023 Tlu-piich Games Coordinator. This position involves overseeing all aspects of the Tlu-piich Games that will be held August 2023, for up to 3-4 days. Exact dates to be determined by Coordinator. If you are respectful, personable, assertive, confident, and have coordination experience and a sports background, please apply!

Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Facilitate the Tlu-piich Games Committee and initiate planning

Develop and monitor the Tlu-piich Games budget

Develop and implement a promotional plan for the Tlu-piich Games and for fundraising activities

Develop a communication plan and present a full Games program through the media/Ha-Shilth-Sa

Supervise Tlu-piich Games staff

Implement Tlu-piich Games operational plan and oversee activities throughout the Tlu-piich Games

Prepare and present a final written report with recommendations to the NTC Executive Director

Preferred Qualifications: