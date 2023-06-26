The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as the 2023 Tlu-piich Games Coordinator. This position involves overseeing all aspects of the Tlu-piich Games that will be held August 2023, for up to 3-4 days. Exact dates to be determined by Coordinator. If you are respectful, personable, assertive, confident, and have coordination experience and a sports background, please apply!

Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent

Start Date: July 17, 2023

End Date: August 25, 2023

Rate of Pay: $24-$28/hour plus standard 4% holiday pay depending on experience.

Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Facilitate the Tlu-piich Games Committee and initiate planning

Develop and monitor the Tlu-piich Games budget

Develop and implement a promotional plan for the Tlu-piich Games and for fundraising activities

Develop a communication plan and present a full Games program through the media/Ha-Shilth-Sa

Supervise Tlu-piich Games staff

Implement Tlu-piich Games operational plan and oversee activities throughout the Tlu-piich Games

Prepare and present a final written report with recommendations to the NTC Executive Director

Preferred Qualifications:

High school diploma/GED with direct experience coordinating and playing sports

Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset

Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting

Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable

Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting

Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset

Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours

Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting

Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation