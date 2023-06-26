The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as the 2023 Tlu-piich Games Coordinator. This position involves overseeing all aspects of the Tlu-piich Games that will be held August 2023, for up to 3-4 days. Exact dates to be determined by Coordinator. If you are respectful, personable, assertive, confident, and have coordination experience and a sports background, please apply!
Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent
Start Date: July 17, 2023
End Date: August 25, 2023
Rate of Pay: $24-$28/hour plus standard 4% holiday pay depending on experience.
Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:
- Facilitate the Tlu-piich Games Committee and initiate planning
- Develop and monitor the Tlu-piich Games budget
- Develop and implement a promotional plan for the Tlu-piich Games and for fundraising activities
- Develop a communication plan and present a full Games program through the media/Ha-Shilth-Sa
- Supervise Tlu-piich Games staff
- Implement Tlu-piich Games operational plan and oversee activities throughout the Tlu-piich Games
- Prepare and present a final written report with recommendations to the NTC Executive Director
Preferred Qualifications:
- High school diploma/GED with direct experience coordinating and playing sports
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
- Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable
- Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting
- Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset
- Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4:30 pm, July 6, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or Fax: 250.724.1907 or mail to: P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2