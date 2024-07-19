Tlu-piich Games Operations Coordinator

Eligibility: Any person of indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2024/25.
Responsibilities and duties:
- Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator in the operations and delivery of the Games
- Organize equipment and supplies for Games
- Manage venue preparation for events
- Organize activities during Games
- Coordinate and support set-up and take-down of all events
- Promote activities for Tlu-piich Games
- Perform other related duties as required
Preferred Qualifications:
- Understanding and knowledge of Aboriginal peoples’ culture and values would be an asset;
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
- Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and language would be an asset
- Must be able to communicate effectively, verbally and in writing
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, understanding and personable
- Must be able and willing to work in a team setting
- Strong verbal and written communication and presentation skills
- Possession of a Novice driver’s license or class 5 and reliable transportation
- Must be willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting.
Company
NTC
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Start Date: July 26, 2024
End Date: August 16, 2024
Rate of Pay: $22
Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.