The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2024 Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator. This position involves overseeing the recruiting, training, and scheduling a team of volunteers for the 2024 Games event. If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!

Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Develop and implement a Volunteer Plan prior to the Tlu-piich Games

Actively promote volunteer recruitment for the Tlu-piich Games at various events and through social media

Maintain an update database of volunteers

Coordinate and supervise the team of volunteers during the set-up, games activity, and takedown after games

Prepare a written report with recommendations to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator

Preferred Qualifications: