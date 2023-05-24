Tourism Infrastructure and Marketing Officer

Position structure: Full-time, (up to 40 Hours weekly) for a maximum of 2000 hours yearly.

Benefits: Yes

Hourly wages: From $30-$35 depending on Education and experience.

Contract Duration: 1-year, Termed contract

Work structure: Hybrid- a combination of Remote and Presential.

Funding/Position Cost:

Maximum $88,000 overall (including benefits): ICET $28,000 outright with second funding stream of $30,000 (with $30,000 matching) overall providing a 1-year employment or self-employment contract. Would include a computer and transportation costs.

This is a full-time position, part of which will need to be done on site with the rest being done remotely.

Reporting will be weekly to multiple parties including HR manager, the Hotel manager and GNPCI; and ultimately to the MMFN CEO and the Board (monthly)

Job Description:

Working with the MMFN GIS Tech, possibly Recreational Sites and Trails BC and others to develop various maps for the territory identifying key spots of interest (cultural, historical, natural beauty, camping, hiking, fishing, mountain bikes)

Develop an inventory of all tourism related services (restaurants, accommodation, hikes, boat charters, cultural and other events, transportation, camping, ATV trails, mountain bike trails, foraging) offered in the territory noting any gaps of service.

From this destination inventory, establish a list of all community member owned and other charter boats in the area for wanting to be listed on tourism website (with agreement to a commission for bookings)

From this destination inventory, establish a list of all current ‘nature’ guides operating or available to operate in the territory to be listed on the tourism website (and agree to a commission for bookings) – note, expected market is for schools, tour, and other groups.

Work with the Lands Manager and others to develop a part day eco-tour focusing on Salmon Parks and Culturally Modified Trees, including a spot or two of natural beauty; and a Yuquot tour which may include a hike. Intention is to develop 2 notable tour experiences that can be booked.

From the inventory of ‘key spots’ in the territory, determine appropriate site markers considering a specified materials/placement budget; and what has been done in other territories.

Provide all requested content for the development of brochures (by another party)

Based on established criteria, establish relationships with an estimated 20 tourism partners including Indigenous Tourism BC, Nootka Marine Adventures, Strathcona Park Lodge, Villages of Gold River and Tahsis

Other ad hoc projects, based on time availability.

Experience:

A self-motivated person able to work in an unstructured environment achieving agreed upon results with reporting on progress.

Experience doing project work on forestry, trails, fisheries would all be of value. Mainly someone who likes a mix of the outdoors and creating relationships with experience in doing projects.

A candidate with experience in developing Tourism Programs in various settings with proven results working on a similar fixed-term projects, with preference given to past work on indigenous projects.

Education:

A bachelor’s degree in Tourism Management would be a major plus. A 2-year diploma (completed) would be considered with at least 1-2 years of proven experience in developing Tourism Programs & initiatives.

Requirements: