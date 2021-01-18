The Traditional Foods Coordinator is responsible for the planning and implementation of Traditional Foods programming within the Department of Lands & Resources (in collaboration with the Departments of Social Services and Culture & Heritage). The Traditional Foods Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the Food, Social and Ceremonial Traditional Foods Program including organizing and participating in on-going harvest programs, including fisheries distributions to urban and rural Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ members, data collection and records management. The Coordinator will engage with citizens and traditional knowledge keepers of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ for future events planning and further program creation. The Coordinator will contribute to Requests for Proposals, contracts, and policies. This position reports to the Fisheries and Wildlife Manager.
Education/ Certification/Training
- A Combination of Both Training and Job Experience to Fulfill the Demands of the Position Will Be Evaluated
- Minimum Grade 12 High School Diploma
Preferred Program Certificate, Post-Secondary Courses or Diploma in Traditional Indigenous Diets, Coastal Wildfoods, Ethnobotany, FSC (Food, Social & Ceremony) Programs, And Nuu-Chah-Nulth Culture.
- Foodsafe Level 1 Certification (Or Willing to Obtain)
- Class 5 Drivers License Preferred
Experience
- Experience with Indigenous Fisheries and/ or Cultural Programming Preferred
- Experience in Supervisory Roles, and/ or Independent and Self-Structured Work
- Experience in Annual Program Planning
- Experience in Project and Financial Management
- Experience Working Under Workplace Safety Standards
- Experience with Records Maintenance/ Data Management
Skills
- Exceptional Communication and Record Management Skills
- Exceptional Planning, Organizational and Coordination Skills
- Ability to Work Independently with Minimal Supervision
- Team Player with a Positive Attitude
Closing Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
How to Apply: please submit your cover letter, resume and three recent employment references to the attention of the Director of Operations, by email (employment@ufn.ca), fax (250-726-7552), by mail (P.O. Box 699, Ucluelet, BC, V0R 3A0) or in person (700 Wya Road, Hitacu, BC).