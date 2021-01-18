The Traditional Foods Coordinator is responsible for the planning and implementation of Traditional Foods programming within the Department of Lands & Resources (in collaboration with the Departments of Social Services and Culture & Heritage). The Traditional Foods Coordinator is responsible for overseeing the Food, Social and Ceremonial Traditional Foods Program including organizing and participating in on-going harvest programs, including fisheries distributions to urban and rural Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ members, data collection and records management. The Coordinator will engage with citizens and traditional knowledge keepers of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ for future events planning and further program creation. The Coordinator will contribute to Requests for Proposals, contracts, and policies. This position reports to the Fisheries and Wildlife Manager.

Education/ Certification/Training

A Combination of Both Training and Job Experience to Fulfill the Demands of the Position Will Be Evaluated

Minimum Grade 12 High School Diploma

Preferred Program Certificate, Post-Secondary Courses or Diploma in Traditional Indigenous Diets, Coastal Wildfoods, Ethnobotany, FSC (Food, Social & Ceremony) Programs, And Nuu-Chah-Nulth Culture.

Foodsafe Level 1 Certification (Or Willing to Obtain)

Class 5 Drivers License Preferred

Experience

Experience with Indigenous Fisheries and/ or Cultural Programming Preferred

Experience in Supervisory Roles, and/ or Independent and Self-Structured Work

Experience in Annual Program Planning

Experience in Project and Financial Management

Experience Working Under Workplace Safety Standards

Experience with Records Maintenance/ Data Management

Skills