Tranquil River Fisheries Crew Leader

Uu-a-thluk is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Fisheries Crew Leader on a full-time term basis for approximately two months commencing in early September 2021. The Crew Leader will supervise and lead a crew of 4-5 Fisheries Technicians conducting a Suuhaa (Chinook salmon) mark-recapture program at the Tranquil River in Clayoquot Sound. The Crew Leader will be required to live in the Tofino area. The position is funded from September 1, 2021 to mid-November, 2021. The selected applicant will report to and receive direction from the Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist, project Scientific Authority.

Responsibilities and Duties

Coordinate, motivate, transport, and supervise field crew (up to five staff) to the Tranquil River each day

Ensure the appropriate numbers of crew are available for each day’s varied activities

Ensure each crew member is following all Uu-a-thluk Safety Protocols at all times

Ensure that sampling targets are achieved to meet the projects precision requirements

Ensure vehicles and vessels are maintained, have adequate fuel and oil, and ensure adequate materials, supplies, equipment and tools are available each day

Ensure vessels and equipment are properly maintained and stored out of reach of flooding

Ensure data is collected properly and samples are labelled fully and completely and provided to the Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist daily

Ensure data is properly recorded, copied and provided for data entry daily, and to the Uu-a-thluk biologist for analysis and reporting purposes

Coordinate sampling technician assigned to work with Tofino Hatchery staff to record tags taken in Tofino hatchery Suuhaa brood stock collections.

Participate in scale sampling training prior to project fieldwork

Preferred Qualifications and Desirable Characteristics

Demonstrated experience supervising salmon mark-recapture programs

Proven ability to motivate, supervise, coordinate and support a diverse crew operating safely in a semi-remote location

Ability to work additional hours when required

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and experience working with First Nations

Must be able to work in a team environment and communicate with tact with other groups

Ability to maintain equipment, vehicles and boats in proper operating condition over the project

Experience recording data, preserving and labelling biological samples and electronic data entry

A vehicle and valid driver’s licence, SVOP, RROC, First Aid, and Swiftwater Rescue Level 1 are required for this position

Provide an acceptable criminal record check

For more information, please contact Jared Dick at (250) 731-5359 or jared.dick@nuuchahnulth.org