Tranquil River Fisheries Technicians - 5 term positions

Uu-a-thluk is seeking five experienced Fisheries Technicians for employment on a part-time term basis (4-5 days per week) for approximately two months, commencing on September 1, 2021. The Fisheries Technicians will conduct a Suuhaa mark-recapture program at the Tranquil River in Clayoquot Sound. The Technicians will be required to report for work each morning in Tofino at the location determined by the Crew Leader. The positions are funded from September 1, 2021, to mid-November, 2021. The selected applicants will report to and receive direction from the Crew Leader under the direction of the Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist.

Responsibilities and Duties

Following the direction of the Crew Leader and Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist, conduct a mark-recapture at the Tranquil River.

Assist with beach seining, marking and biological sampling of suuhaa.

Crew activities will rotate between marking salmon and snorkel and carcass surveys. Three of the crew are required to have snorkel survey experience and will conduct periodic snorkel surveys. One crew member will be assigned to the Tofino Hatchery crew to record tags taken during Chinook broodstock collections. During snorkel surveys the others Technicians will conduct carcass surveys to recapture marked fish for salmon and record the observations.

Follow Uu-a-thluk Safety Protocols at all times in a semi-remote environment. Safety equipment provided.

Ensure all data is properly recorded and samples are completely labelled and submitted daily.

Participate in a mandatory one-day training program in late August before fieldwork commences.

Preferred Qualifications and Desirable Characteristics

Demonstrated experience with salmon mark-recapture programs, conducting snorkel or carcass surveys.

Ability to work additional hours when required even on weekends.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and experience working with First Nations.

Must be able to work in a team environment.

Operate motorized boats and maintain equipment in operating condition throughout the project.

Experience recording data, preserving and labelling biological samples.

A vehicle and valid driver’s licence, SVOP, RROC, First Aid, and SWRT -1 are assets. SRT -1 or the ability to re-certify is required for the snorkel survey positions.

Provide an acceptable criminal record check.

For more information, please contact Jared Dick at (250) 731-5359 or jared.dick@nuuchahnulth.org