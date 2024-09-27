Tseshaht Executive Assistant

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Executive Assistant. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week).

The Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to provide comprehensive support to the Executive Director and Chief & Council. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient operations and communication within the organization.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Grade 12 Diploma or equivalence is required, with Administrative Assistant certificate, or other relevant courses/training in the Secretarial/Legal Secretarial job field.

Proven office skills acquired from 3 to 5 years experiences in a senior office administrator or secretarial role in a professional office work environment.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with a strong attention to detail.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite.

Well-developed organizational and time management skills; able to readily address changing priorities.

Ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and adapt to changing priorities.

A good understanding of office protocols, systems, and computer programs associated with coordinating executive schedules, files, and correspondence.

Good interpersonal skills; able to develop and build pleasant and respectful relationships, maintain confidentiality, display sound judgment, and exercise discretion at all times.

Experience in a First Nations or Indigenous organization is an asset.

Understanding of Indigenous cultures, protocols, and governance structures is an asset.

A satisfactory Criminal Record Check is required.

Employment Type Full-time

Working Hours: 75 hours bi-weekly

Wage Range: $24.50 – 32.00/hour

Date Posted September 26, 2024

Closing Date October 11, 2024