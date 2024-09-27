Tseshaht Executive Assistant

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Executive Assistant. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week).
The Tseshaht First Nation is seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to provide comprehensive support to the Executive Director and Chief & Council. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient operations and communication within the organization.
QUALIFICATIONS
Training, Education and Experience
- Grade 12 Diploma or equivalence is required, with Administrative Assistant certificate, or other relevant courses/training in the Secretarial/Legal Secretarial job field.
- Proven office skills acquired from 3 to 5 years experiences in a senior office administrator or secretarial role in a professional office work environment.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with a strong attention to detail.
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite.
- Well-developed organizational and time management skills; able to readily address changing priorities.
- Ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and adapt to changing priorities.
- A good understanding of office protocols, systems, and computer programs associated with coordinating executive schedules, files, and correspondence.
- Good interpersonal skills; able to develop and build pleasant and respectful relationships, maintain confidentiality, display sound judgment, and exercise discretion at all times.
- Experience in a First Nations or Indigenous organization is an asset.
- Understanding of Indigenous cultures, protocols, and governance structures is an asset.
- A satisfactory Criminal Record Check is required.
Employment Type Full-time
Working Hours: 75 hours bi-weekly
Wage Range: $24.50 – 32.00/hour
Date Posted September 26, 2024
Closing Date October 11, 2024
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attn: Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages its members, as well as other First Nation individuals who meet the qualifications, to apply. Whenever possible, employment opportunities and contracted services will be offeredto qualified and eligible Tseshaht members.