Tseshaht First Nation Homemaker workers

Homemaker Workers

Contractual Work Opportunities

Our Social & Health Department is now seeking Expressions of Interest from individuals interested in working as Homemakers, within the Tseshaht community, for Home Care Clients approved for housekeeping support services.

As a Homemaker, you will attend designated client homes on an “on-call” work schedule basis to complete housekeeping tasks, including: sweeping, vacuuming, mopping floors, doing client laundry, sanitizing/cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, making/changing of bed linens and light meal preparations.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Individuals with the following skills and attributes are encouraged to apply:

• Must have formal training in homemaking or relevant experience in the housekeeping field,

• Possess a current Food Safe certificate and/or willingness to attend/complete training,

• Possess reliable transportation,

• Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act.