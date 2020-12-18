The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term (1-year), full-time Urban Resolution Health Support Worker to provide support and counselling to Nuu-chah-nulth members living away from home and engaged in the Day School Process. The Urban Resolution Health Support Worker, works with Mental Health, Quu’asa and community support workers to bring culturally safe practice to those processing Day School claims.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide information and support to community members through the Independent Assessment process;
- Plan and organize group information and healing sessions and provide crisis counselling;
- Maintain contact with communities and resource workers;
- Promote cultural awareness;
- Maintain reports, forms and required documents on a timely basis;
- Provide support to individuals involved in legal issues (monitor, attend legal proceedings).
Preferred Qualifications
- Diploma or degree in a field related to counselling or a specialization in mental health
- 5 years front line experience working with aboriginal people
- Experience working with adults suffering from emotional, behavioural disorders, and their families
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictive behaviour
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
- Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes
- Able to work independently and to contribute as a team member
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Provide references and acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by January 8, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume,
and 3 references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen in our selection process. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family practices.