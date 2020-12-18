The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a term (1-year), full-time Urban Resolution Health Support Worker to provide support and counselling to Nuu-chah-nulth members living away from home and engaged in the Day School Process. The Urban Resolution Health Support Worker, works with Mental Health, Quu’asa and community support workers to bring culturally safe practice to those processing Day School claims.

Responsibilities Include

Provide information and support to community members through the Independent Assessment process;

Plan and organize group information and healing sessions and provide crisis counselling;

Maintain contact with communities and resource workers;

Promote cultural awareness;

Maintain reports, forms and required documents on a timely basis;

Provide support to individuals involved in legal issues (monitor, attend legal proceedings).

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma or degree in a field related to counselling or a specialization in mental health

5 years front line experience working with aboriginal people

Experience working with adults suffering from emotional, behavioural disorders, and their families

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictive behaviour

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes

Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes

Able to work independently and to contribute as a team member

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide references and acceptable criminal record check – vulnerable sector

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000 annually.