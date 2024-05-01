Usma Communications Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Child and Family Services program is seeking a Communications Coordinator to deliver clear and informative communications. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position is required to travel to 14 Nuu-chah-nulth communities (by vehicle, boat, airplane and helicopter).

Responsibilities Include

Write, edit, coordinate, and distribute newsletters and other media to profile the Usma program, as well as utilize the Ha-Shilth-Sa to collaborate on program coverage and article distribution.

Develop and implement an Usma communications strategy.

Collaborate with MCFD communications team as necessary.

Develop and maintain internal communications with Usma team members.

Report on Communications related activities as needed for written and verbal reports to external organizations, to Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, and NTC Staff/executive.

Work with the Director to provide communications on emerging issues.

Create, support, and strengthen communications between the Usma program and Nuu-chah-nulth leadership and Nuu-chah-nulth community members.

Liaise with team members to ensure their programs and materials are effectively communicated.

Create, maintain, update, and administer Usma social media (e.g., Twitter, Facebook).

Raise awareness of Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Child and Family Services and its work.

Participate in meetings and conference calls as requested by the Director.

Draft briefing notes, memos, letters, key messages, speaking points and updates as required.

In consultation with the NTC Executive and the Director of Usma, participate in the formation of public statements as required.

Maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to the affairs of the NTC and its member First Nations.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate of a program in applied communications or public relations, or Grade 12 with comparable experience and education and a minimum three years’ experience in communications.

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills with strong writing and editorial abilities.

Advanced knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, and Adobe suite office products.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions considered an asset.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary range $60,000 - $70,000 annually.