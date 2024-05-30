The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a full-time, permanent Usma Youth Services Team Leader. This is a delegated position, responsible to coordinate services that reflect the needs of a large youth population including at risk youth ages 13-27 and provide consultation and direction to the Usma Youth Services team. The Team Leader will work collaboratively with Nuu-chah-nulth communities to identify specific needs of youth and assist in the coordination of activities and training supports needed to ensure the development of Youth Services. This position is based out of Port Alberni. Travel (vehicle, boat, and airplane) is required for this position.

Responsibilities include:

Coordinate service delivery by the Youth Outreach Worker, Youth Harm Reduction Workers and Youth Navigators ensuring that appropriate scheduling is developed and maintained, and outreach within the Port Alberni Urban area and Nuu-chah-nulth communities is occurring on a regular basis.

Oversee the SAJE program, and other Post Majority Supports

Collaborate with NTC Nations and other NTC departments in the provision of youth specific services.

Hold weekly team meetings and provide individual consults as needed.

Develop, implement, and evaluate programming. Apply for grants and complete financial reports.

Participate in action planning that addresses current gaps in the Youth landscape.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-secondary education in the field of Child and Youth Care, Social Work or Mental Health and Addictions; or level of education and experience equivalent to a master’s degree.

Experience working with a Guardianship caseload, particularly with Post Majority Supports

C4 delegation required. C6 preferred.

Minimum 3 years supervisory experience; strong ability to provide mentorship and guidance in difficult situations.

Excellent written and communication skills and proven ability to establish rapport with people.

Training in trauma and attachment

Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s licence (travel required).

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive benefits, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range: (under review) $80,000 - $100,000.