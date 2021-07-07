Uu-a-thluk Fisheries Intern

Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries), is seeking a term (up to 11 weeks), full-time Fisheries Technician to assist Uu-a-thluk Biologists in fisheries management activities. Based out of Port Alberni, the position will include travel to Nuu-chah-nulth territories.

Job Overview:

Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties, such as fisheries monitoring, monitoring and assessments of salmon, groundfish, shellfish, data processing and writing. Uu-a-thluk staff will provide training and mentoring in relevant job skills.

Term: July 12th, 2021 (up to 11 weeks from date of hire depending on availability)

Wage: $17.50/hr. for 37.5 hrs./week

Qualifications:

Interest in a career in Fisheries or Natural Resource management

Enrolled to attend schooling in the fall 2021 academic year

An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture

Comfort around water, fishers, and boats, boat operator experience/certifications an asset

Able to meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships with other staff and fishers

Demonstrated ability to multi-task

Good physical fitness

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

The ability to travel, occasionally overnight.

Effective written and verbal communications skills

Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

A driver’s license and a reliable vehicle are required for this position

Provide acceptable criminal record check

(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and fishing practices).