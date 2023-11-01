Uu-a-thluk Fisheries Technician (Term)

Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Fisheries Technician to assist Uu-a-thluk Biologists in fisheries management activities focused on salmon. Based out of Port Alberni, the position will require frequent travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories.
Position Overview
Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties focused on salmon such as monitoring, stock and habitat assessments, enhancement, data processing and writing.
Preferred Qualifications
- Post secondary diploma in fisheries or natural resource management or at least five years’ experience as a fisheries field technician for salmon.
- Experience working within First Nations.
- An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture.
- Experience in conducting adult and juvenile salmon assessments, fish habitat assessments and enhancement related activities.
- Comfortable working in and around water, boats, and aircraft.
- Able to meet deadlines and maintain productive working relationships with other staff and fishers.
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task.
- Good physical fitness.
- The ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- The ability to travel, frequently overnight, for extended stays.
- Effective written and verbal communications skills.
- Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Internet.
- Willing to take training as required such as boat operator, SRT-1 and first-aid.
- Other relevant post-secondary education and training an asset.
- A driver’s licence and a reliable vehicle are required for this position.
- Provide acceptable criminal record check.
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).
Competitive benefit package. Annual salary $55,000 based on a 35-hour work week.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm November 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org