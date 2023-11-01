Uu-a-thluk Fisheries Technician (Term)

Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Fisheries Technician to assist Uu-a-thluk Biologists in fisheries management activities focused on salmon. Based out of Port Alberni, the position will require frequent travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories.

Position Overview

Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties focused on salmon such as monitoring, stock and habitat assessments, enhancement, data processing and writing.

Preferred Qualifications

Post secondary diploma in fisheries or natural resource management or at least five years’ experience as a fisheries field technician for salmon.

Experience working within First Nations.

An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture.

Experience in conducting adult and juvenile salmon assessments, fish habitat assessments and enhancement related activities.

Comfortable working in and around water, boats, and aircraft.

Able to meet deadlines and maintain productive working relationships with other staff and fishers.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task.

Good physical fitness.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

The ability to travel, frequently overnight, for extended stays.

Effective written and verbal communications skills.

Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Internet.

Willing to take training as required such as boat operator, SRT-1 and first-aid.

Other relevant post-secondary education and training an asset.

A driver’s licence and a reliable vehicle are required for this position.

Provide acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Competitive benefit package. Annual salary $55,000 based on a 35-hour work week.