Uu-a-thluk Fisheries Technician (Term)

Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2025), full-time Fisheries Technician to assist Uu-a-thluk Biologists in fisheries management activities focused on salmon.  Based out of Port Alberni, the position will require frequent travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) to all Nuu-chah-nulth territories.

Position Overview

Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties focused on salmon such as monitoring, stock and habitat assessments, enhancement, data processing and writing.

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Post secondary diploma in fisheries or natural resource management or at least five years’ experience as a fisheries field technician for salmon.
  • Experience working within First Nations.
  • An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture.
  • Experience in conducting adult and juvenile salmon assessments, fish habitat assessments and enhancement related activities.
  • Comfortable working in and around water, boats, and aircraft.
  • Able to meet deadlines and maintain productive working relationships with other staff and fishers.
  • Demonstrated ability to multi-task.
  • Good physical fitness.
  • The ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • The ability to travel, frequently overnight, for extended stays.
  • Effective written and verbal communications skills.
  • Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Internet.
  • Willing to take training as required such as boat operator, SRT-1 and first-aid.
  • Other relevant post-secondary education and training an asset.
  • A driver’s licence and a reliable vehicle are required for this position.
  • Provide acceptable criminal record check.
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

 

Competitive benefit package. Annual salary $55,000 based on a 35-hour work week.  

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1 pm November 17, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

Share this: