Village Maintenance Technician

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011. Uchucklesaht’s remote community of Ehthlateese is located at the end of Uchucklesit Inlet near the community of Kildonan.

UTG is seeking a friendly and energetic individual to become part of the Lands and Natural Resources Department team as the Maintenance Technician for the village of Ehthlateese. The position is one week on, one week off with accommodations and transportation provided. Reporting to the Resource & Development Manager, this position is responsible for general upkeep of infrastructure and public areas within the village, and domestic water and wastewater system monitoring.

Qualifications and Experience:

• High school graduation or recognized equivalent;

• Two (2) years full-time experience in building maintenance or construction related field;

• Knowledge or training in plumbing, electrical, heating, water, gas, mechanical, and painting;

• Small Vessel Operators Proficiency certification and experience operating boats and travelling to remote locations either by land or water;

• Valid Occupational First Aid Level 1 or Marine First Aid certification;

• Valid Class 5 BC Driver’s Licence;

• Marine VHF course (ROC-M) certificate;

• Emergency Response & Management training;

• Ability to communicate effectively, diplomatically, and respectfully both verbally and in writing, with coworkers, citizens, and outside agencies, partners and business associates.

Salary Range and Benefits:

UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience ($28/hr) and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).