Purpose & Position presentation:

Under the direct supervision of the Tourism Manager, the Welcome House Operations Supervisor leads the day-to-day operations of the Welcome House in Gold River and ensures an exceptional, safe, and culturally respectful visitor experience. This leadership role oversees staff and volunteers, supports cultural programming and retail operations, and contributes to revenue generation across tourism operations, including support to the marina, Yuquot cabin rentals, and day tours. The position helps showcase the region and Mowachaht/Muchalaht culture in a professional manner while supporting community-driven tourism and economic development.

Core responsibilities

Operations & Leadership:

Oversee daily operations of the Welcome House, including opening and closing responsibilities as a key holder.

Provide leadership, supervision, and day-to-day support to Welcome House staff and volunteers.

Ensure a welcoming, safe, and culturally respectful environment for all guests.

Provide regular performance reviews, coaching, and ongoing training to support high standards.

Guest Services & Communications:

Deliver high-quality guest service, manage guest enquiries, and resolve issues promptly and professionally.

Respond to emails, phone calls, and visitor enquiries in a timely and professional manner.

Maintain strong knowledge of the region, local attractions, events, and current happenings, and ensure staff are informed.

Staff & Volunteer Management:

Co-ordinate staff and volunteer scheduling to ensure appropriate coverage.

Recruit, train, and onboard staff and volunteers as required, in collaboration with the Tourism Manager.

Foster a positive, respectful, and collaborative team culture.

Retail & Revenue Generation:

Oversee the retail programme including sales, merchandising, stocking, and inventory controls.

Operate and supervise Point of Sale (POS) systems and ensure cash handling and financial procedures are followed.

Identify and support revenue generation and new business development opportunities.

Support adherence to budgets, forecasts, and financial targets; assist with basic tracking and reporting.

Cultural Programming & Content:

Oversee cultural programming, exhibits, and education programmes delivered through the Welcome House.

Assist in the creation and maintenance of cultural displays, interpretive content, and exhibits.

Support the development of social media and promotional content related to Welcome House activities and cultural programming, while respecting cultural protocols.

Tourism Operations Support:

Provide operational and leadership support to the marina, Yuquot cabin rentals, and day tours.

Assist with co-ordination and support for day tour operations as needed.

Partnerships & Collaboration:

Collaborate with business partners, community members, and stakeholders.

Represent the Welcome House and the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation in a professional and positive manner.

Education/Experience

Proven experience in operations supervision, tourism, hospitality, retail, or visitor services.

Strong leadership, organizational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent customer service and conflict resolution abilities.

Strong computer literacy, including Microsoft Office (Word/Excel), and familiarity with design/Adobe tools is an asset.

Experience with POS systems and retail operations.

Ability to manage schedules, budgets, and operational priorities.

Knowledge of, or willingness to learn, Mowachaht/Muchalaht culture and local history.

Ability to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays, as required.

Preferred assets:

Experience working with Indigenous organisations or in Indigenous tourism.

Knowledge of the Gold River, Nootka Sound, and Yuquot region.

Marketing or social media content creation experience.

Background in cultural programming, interpretation, or education.

What do we offer?

A stimulating and professional work environment is accompanied by competitive wages, a modern office setting, and generous employee benefits that include a comprehensive Health Benefit plan through Manulife. For successful candidates relocating from within Canada, a relocation package is available to facilitate a smooth transition to Gold River.