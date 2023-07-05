Youth Navigator (Usma F&CS)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified professional to serve as a Youth Navigator with Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS). Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position will work alongside the Usma F&CS team to coordinate and facilitate youth transitioning into young adulthood, as well as working with younger children in care through one on one and group facilitation.

Position Responsibilities

Develop proactive youth transition wellness plans (i.e. education, life skills, employment, health) with each individual and their support systems that are need/goal oriented.

Collaborate and build positive relationships/rapport with children and youth in care to encourage healthy lifestyle.

Mentor, coach and support children and youth to facilitate personal, social and educational growth.

Provide referrals and support to access community services (legal, medical, educational, housing and employment).

Maintain sound and objective documentation throughout the transition process.

Plan and facilitate age-appropriate group activities.

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma in the human service field with 2-years direct experience involving social services casework involving youth.

Sound knowledge of CFCSA and relevant legislation, programs and services related to First Nation children and families.

Superior written and oral communication skills /active empathetic listener.

Demonstrated experience in conflict resolution.

Possess networking skills to create strong community connection and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.

Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive salary and benefit package based on qualifications and experience.