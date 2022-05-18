YOUTH & RECREATION PROGRAM COORDINATOR

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Recreation & Youth Programs Coordinator. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) with some weekend and holiday hours required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Recreation & Youth Programs Coordinator reports to the Education Coordinator and is responsible to develop, schedule, and coordinate the delivery of a comprehensive range of Youth Programs and Community Recreation services with a primary focus on enhancing the health, wellbeing and development of Tseshaht Youth, including seasonal sports and recreational activities, delivery of before and after school and youth programs, monitoring and operation of the day to day operations of the Youth Centre facility; planning, scheduling, and supervising the use of the Gym and Fitness Centre; and planning, scheduling, and participating in the delivery of community recreational events.

QUALIFICATIONS