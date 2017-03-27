The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is pleased to announce the launch of its new, responsive website with a few new features.

The redesigned website offers quick and easy access to comprehensive information about the NTC’s advocacy work, programs and services. The website also features the latest news releases and alerts, job postings and an events calendar. It is also a source for helpful links, forms and videos on Nuu-chah-nulth culture and language.

The new website has a clean, uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced, rich content focused on the NTC's mission. Check back often for frequent updates. The website went live March 21, 2017 and is located at the same address: http://www.nuuchahnulth.org.