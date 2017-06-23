Island Elders Luncheon

Annie Bob enjoyed lunch with Daniel R. Bob (left) and Jim Bob as they were served by Rosa Jamie (standing) and other volunteers at the Maht Mahs Gymnasium June 20. The three came from Nanoose Bay to have lunch with other First Nation elders, gathering at the gym for a meal that included sockeye salmon caught in the Tseshaht First Nation's test fishery this spring. Each June the Tseshaht Elders Committee hosts the event, bringing together over 200 people from from across Vancouver Island.