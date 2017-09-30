Huu-ay-aht People's Assembly

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations gathered at the Best Western Barclay Hotel in Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 30 for the People's Assembly. The day's agenda included presentations and reports on developments for the First Nation's members, with votes on citizens' motions. Child care and cultural support services, such as brushing, were provided. The event was broadcasted to satellite locations in Anacla, Nanaimo, Vancouver and Victoria.