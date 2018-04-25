Have you seen Jacob Williams?

The Port Alberni RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 27-year-old Jacob Anthony Williams.

Williams was reported missing by his family on Sunday, April 22. He hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, April 18, when he was at his grandmother’s residence.

Jacob Anthony Williams is described as a 5-foot-7 First Nations man weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on Mr. Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.