Ball hockey teams battle it out at Maht Mahs
Eric Plummer, April 28, 2018
Two men's teams from Port Hardy battled on Saturday afternoon at Maht Mahs. (Eric Plummer photos)
Port Alberni —
Over a dozen women’s and men’s ball hockey teams from across Vancouver Island took to the hardwood in Maht Mahs this weekend for the Annual Cancer Awareness Hockey Tournament.
The Fundraising tournament began Friday afternoon, running until Sunday, April 29. A live stream of the final games are scheduled for broadcast on the Ha-Shilth-Sa website Sunday. Stay tuned…