Quu’asa Picnic in the Park draws crowd at the Harbour Quay

Eric Plummer, June 14, 2018

Justin Dorward serves lunch to Linda Gillis, as her sister Harrena Campbell, who's visiting from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, awaits her portion. (Eric Plummer photos)

Port Alberni — 

More than 150 people came to the Quu’asa Picnic in the Park on Thursday, June 14, as multiple generations flocked to Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay for the annual barbeque feast.

Hosted by the NTC’s Teechuktl Mental Health department, the outdoor barbeque was open to everyone for what organizers also called +iicuu, meaning a party-like gathering where people are fed. A variety of services providers had tables available to offer information, including The Port Alberni Shelter Society, the Kuu-us Crisis Line,  Alberni Community & Women’s Services, INEO Employment Services as well as the NTC nursing  department, which offered fentanyl facts and wellness information.

 

Photo Gallery:

Lisa Watts serves Johnathan Edgar at the annual picnic.
Simon Joseph came for lunch with his two-and-a-half-year-old son, Kassian.
Teechucktl staff member Dave Zryd flips burgers.
Stan Matthew of Teechuktl Mental Health greets visitors at the picnic, which was open to everyone.
