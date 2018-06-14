Quu’asa Picnic in the Park draws crowd at the Harbour Quay

More than 150 people came to the Quu’asa Picnic in the Park on Thursday, June 14, as multiple generations flocked to Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay for the annual barbeque feast.

Hosted by the NTC’s Teechuktl Mental Health department, the outdoor barbeque was open to everyone for what organizers also called +iicuu, meaning a party-like gathering where people are fed. A variety of services providers had tables available to offer information, including The Port Alberni Shelter Society, the Kuu-us Crisis Line, Alberni Community & Women’s Services, INEO Employment Services as well as the NTC nursing department, which offered fentanyl facts and wellness information.