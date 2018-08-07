Tlu-piich Games begin with sprints

The 2018 Tlu-piich Games began today with heats for the 100-metre races at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni.

Throughout the afternoon youngsters raced in 30-degree, leading to the games' opening ceremonies at Bob Dailey later in the afternoon, followed by cultural festivities at the Hupacasath House of Gathering at 8 p.m.

Members of nations from across Nuu-chah-nulth territory converge in Port Alberni this week for the annual summer games, which run until Sunday. Track and field continues on Wednesday morning, including the final races.