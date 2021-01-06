Accident closed highway east of Port Alberni

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 4 is closed in both directions east of Port Alberni due to a serious motor-vehicle accident.

The accident, involving a commercial vehicle, occurred early in the afternoon of Jan. 6, 3 kilometres east of the Port Alberni Summit. Traffic is backed up for several kilometers, waiting for the estimated 5 p.m. re-opening.

Witnesses on social media report several emergency vehicles, including, police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene.

Please see Drive BC for further updates.