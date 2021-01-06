Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating sudden death of child in Tofino

An investigation into the sudden death of a child in Tofino is ongoing.

After it was reported that a child had suffered injuries within the community of Ty-Histanis on Dec. 13, 2020, Tofino RCMP assisted BC Emergency Health Services paramedics to deliver medical assistance.

“Tragically, on Dec. 16 the child succumbed to their injuries,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Manseau, in a statement.

Originally launched by Vancouver Island General Investigation and the Tofino RCMP, the investigation is now in the hands of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel,” Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, operations officer for B.C. RCMP’s major crimes section, said in a statement on Dec. 22, 2020. “This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and is expected to be a long, thorough and involved process involving many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

RCMP said the other children from the residence have been re-located while the investigation takes place.

No new information can be released at this time, said Manseau.

“This loss is very hard to have to go through and it is part of the ongoing grieving that we’re going through as a nation right now,” said Tla-o-qui-aht tribal administrator Saya Masso. “We’ve had such a difficult winter. It is another one of the very sad stories.”