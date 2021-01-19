Health professionals warn people to remain vigilant, even after receiving vaccination

By Denise Titian / January 19, 2021

Ehattesaht councillor Ashley John receives the Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 in early January, during a trip nurses took to the First Nation's community of Ehatis. (Ehattesaht First Nation photo)  

Ehatis, BC

Indigenous communities in the province are among the first to receive the vaccine for COVID-19, nearly a year after the first cases were recorded in the province. People are lining up in droves with grateful smiles as they roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine that, in time, promises a return to ‘normal’ life. But health officials are warning people that they must continue to avoid gatherings.

“Having the vaccine is a big tool in our toolkit,” said Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority. “We have to continue to do the things that we’ve been encouraged to do to stay safe. To avoid gatherings, to hang out in your family bubble, to wash your hands, to wear a mask when you’re in public. All of those things are absolutely necessary now and for the next while.”

As of Jan. 12, just over 4,100 vaccines have been administered in First Nations communities around the province. It is estimated that more than 60 Indigenous communities will have received the vaccine by the end of January.

To date, there have been more than 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 among First Nations people in BC with 600 cases being active.

Until 75 per cent of the general population has been vaccinated, there is still a risk to communities, according to the FNHA. Health authorities do not know whether those that have been vaccinated can carry the virus to those that have not received the vaccine.

It takes two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to reach full immunization. The second shot is administered three or more weeks after the first one.

“Even immediately after you get the vaccine it'll take seven to 10 days before your body has developed enough immunity to protect you against COVID. So especially during that period it's very important to continue with all the public health measures that we know," Dr. McDonald stated.

New strains of COVID-19 have reached Canada, but Dr. McDonald assures people that the existing vaccines are effective against these different varieties of the virus.

To date the following Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation communities have received the first dose of Moderna: Ahousaht, Ehattesaht, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h', Huu-ay-aht, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Nuchatlaht. Ditidaht and Toquaht will be hosting vaccination clinics this week for their community members.

Share this:

Reports Related to
COVID

COVID

Ahousaht receives 520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Denise Titian
January 6, 2021

In what must feel like the beginning of the end of a pandemic, Ahousaht leadership say they are…

COVID

4,000 Moderna shots delivered to B.C.’s Indigenous communities

Denise Titian
January 14, 2021

The First Nations Health Authority reports that it has delivered 4,000 units of Moderna, the…

COVID

Moderna vaccine spreads through Nuu-chah-nulth nations

Melissa Renwick
January 13, 2021

Residents from six Nuu-chah-nulth nations are among the first to receive the Moderna vaccine…

COVID

Remote Nuu-chah-nulth nations receive Moderna vaccine

Melissa Renwick
January 4, 2021

Immunization is underway for six remote Nuu-chah-nulth nations, as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine…

Friendship centre staff prepare to transport a Soap for Hope donation. (PAFC photo)
COVID

Pandemic response: Friendship centres prepare for ‘the long haul’

Mike Youds
January 4, 2021

Friendship centres, tested as never before, are expecting 2021 will be no less challenging than…

COVID

Coalition of nations push for B.C. to share COVID locations

Eric Plummer
September 15, 2020

As the number of B.C.’s coronavirus infections continue to rise, First Nations are left with no…