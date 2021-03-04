Tseshaht welcome Moderna vaccine

Today members of the Tseshaht First Nation got their first chance to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

This morning hundreds of doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the First Nation’s reserve next to Port Alberni. A clinic of was set up at Maht Mahs gym, where at 8:30 a.m. Tseshaht Chief Councillor Ken Watts and a group of volunteers led by Holly Mclaughlin welcomed the inoculation process with an outdoor ceremony. After the welcoming Watts thanked all the volunteers and said that this vaccine will ease the anxieties with in their nation.

Stations were set up in the parking lot and inside Maht Mahs. The first Tseshaht member to receive a shot was elder Joe Charleson Sr., who got his dose from NTC nurse Laurie Sinclair.

Leading up to the March 4 clinic a group of volunteers helped over 300 members fill out their needed forms to receive the Moderna vaccine. Over the next two days the team hopes to inoculate 400 Tseshaht members. The First Nation has over 1,200 members, approximately 440 of whom reside on reserve.