Unidentified male found deceased in front of Port Alberni Friendship Center Authorities say death appears suspicious

– A two block section of Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni was cordoned off as police investigated the death of a man found lying near the entrance of the Port Alberni Friendship Center early Saturday morning.

In an RCMP statement issued after 4:00 p.m. on Mar. 27, 2021, officers responded to a call to assist Emergency Health Services in the 3500 block of 4th avenue.

“EHS and Police responded to the 3500 block of 4th Ave Port Alberni and located a deceased man on the sidewalk. The man is believed to be in his twenties. The death is being treated as suspicious and the police are investigating,” reads the statement.

The BC Coroners Service was on scene and are also investigating. Police service dogs were seen working in the vicinity of Wintergreen apartments, a block north of where the man was found.

Emergency personnel opened the area to traffic in the early afternoon.

Elder users of the Port Alberni Friendship Center arrived at the scene at 2:30 to perform a cultural cleansing ceremony.

If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information you are urged to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.