RCMP identify young Ahousaht man as the victim in Port Alberni homicide

The young man found deceased outside the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Saturday, Mar. 27, had been identified as 20-year-old Ahousaht member Clifton Johnston.

The Port Alberni RCMP were called to assist EHS shortly after 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning at the Port Alberni Friendship Center. In a written statement, they said, “EHS and Police responded to the 3500 block of 4th Ave Port Alberni and located a deceased man on the sidewalk. The man is believed to be in his twenties. The death is being treated as suspicious and the police are investigating.”

A two-block section of 4th Avenue in Port Alberni was cordoned off as police conducted their investigation.

A subsequent statement issued by the RCMP on Mar. 28 confirmed that they are conducting a homicide investigation. The victim, they said, a resident of Port Alberni, was located on the street with stab wounds to his chest and had succumbed to his injuries.

“We have finished processing the crime scene but we are still asking the public for their assistance. If anyone was in the area at approximately 6:30 am on March 27th or may have witness this incident, please call us,” said Sergeant Clayton Wiebe of the Port Alberni RCMP.

The investigation is continuing and police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

The family of Clifton Johnston invite his friends and family to attend a candlelight vigil at the Port Alberni Friendship Centre on Monday, Mar. 29, at 7:00 p.m. The family asks people to bring their masks and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Financial donations for funeral expenses may be sent to irisrosej@gmail.com

If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information you are urged to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.