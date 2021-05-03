Standing for Lisa Marie Young

By Eric Plummer / May 3, 2021
Port Alberni, BC

Dawn Foxcroft (left), Debra Foxcroft and Kelly Poirier stand for Lisa Marie Young and other Indigenous women who have gone missing or fallen victim to homicide on Sunday, May 2, by the Tseshaht band office in Port Alberni. On Sunday, which is Young's birthday, others were standing for her from noon to 1 p.m. elsewhere on the Tseshaht reserve and in other locations on Vancouver Island, including in downtown Nanaimo.

Lisa Marie Young was last heard of on June 30, 2002, when she was out with friends in Nanaimo to celebrate a birthday. She was 21 at the time.

Wednesday, May 5 is Red Dress Day across Canada in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.  

Share this:

Reports Related to
Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Red dresses stolen from Highway 4

Eric Plummer
April 30, 2021

Two red dresses have gone missing from their display by Highway 4.

The disappearance was…

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Tla-o-qui-aht women honour their nation’s missing and murdered

Melissa Renwick
April 15, 2021

In honour of this year’s Red Dress Day on May 5, sisters Nora Martin and Grace Frank are…

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Gathering at Buttle Lake remembers the missing and murdered 

Eric Plummer
July 17, 2020

It’s been over a year since the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and…

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Bringing attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls at running event   

Denise Titian
March 9, 2020

A half dozen Nuu-chah-nulth women and NTC employees took part in the 15-kilometre Port Alberni…

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Lil’ Red Dress Project spreads awareness, raises money for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Karly Blats
September 3, 2019

What started as a conversation around a kitchen table between friends, has evolved into a…

Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls offers Aftercare Support

Denise Titian
March 4, 2019

The deadline is fast approaching for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous…