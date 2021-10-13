COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino hospital

Island Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Tofino General Hospital.

In a statement issued Oct. 12, Island Health said, “Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 related to this outbreak. The outbreak at TGH is limited to the inpatient unit.”

Island Health immediately implemented precautions including enhanced cleaning. They are working on contact tracing and are in communication with patients, family, and hospital staff.

“We would like to reassure the community that TGH remains open and ready to provide safe care; if you require emergency care, please do not hesitate to visit the emergency room immediately,” said VIHA in a statement.

According to VIHA media relations person Dominic Abassi, “the hospital remains open for necessary admissions, the ED is open and TGH is a safe place to seek care.”

Tofino General Hospital has five medical in-patient beds and ten emergency room stretchers. It offers outpatient ambulatory care, telehealth, emergency care and obstetrics on an emergency basis only.

The tiny hospital serves Tofino, Ucluelet, Ty-Histanis, Esowista, Opitsaht, Ahousaht, Hot Springs Cove and Hesquiaht as well as all areas in between.