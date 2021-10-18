Float Plane collides with Ahousaht water taxi

A Tofino float plane struck an Ahousaht water taxi near First Street Dock in Tofino today.

“I’m still shaking,” said witness Ken Brown of Ahousaht.

Brown had his boat tied up at First Street Dock and heard the collision, which he said occurred between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Rocky Pass, skippered by Ahousaht’s Chris Frank, was just arriving in Tofino with Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurses who were working in Ahousaht that day.

“It was the big plane, the Beaver,” said Brown, adding that the accident occurred about 200 to 300 feet off of the First Street Dock.

“The plane made the boat come to a complete stop and I could see the terrified look on Chris’ face,” said Brown.

Jumping to action, Brown asked his young deckhand to untie the boat so they could go help. Brown pulled up alongside the sinking plane but, he said, the pontoon filled with water and the plane started leaning away from his boat.

Brown noticed that the propeller was still trying to turn, and he backed up his boat to approach the plane on the opposite side.

“The nose started sinking so I backed up as hard and fast as I could, then the wing came down on my cabin, skimming my boat,” said Brown, who said he has paint from the plane on his boat.

He and his deckhand were able to rescue five people from the water, as the plane they were aboard sunk. Brown said it appeared to be a family of four with the pilot aboard the plane.

The survivors were treated and released from Tofino General Hospital. An adult male thanked Brown as he drove his vehicle down to First Street Dock to collect his family.

“With the 11 people we rescued from the Leviathan, these four people make it 15 lives I’ve saved,” said Brown.

Everyone aboard the water taxi were safe, according video taken by a witness.