Huu-ay-aht man loses life in MVA on treacherous Bamfield road

A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life a Huu-ay-aht man just one week after physical work on road improvements began.

The BC RCMP issued a statement saying that there were four occupants in the single-vehicle accident.

“On October 24th, 2021, just before 1:30 a.m., the Port Alberni RCMP were advised of a single-vehicle collision on Central South Main Forest Service Road near Frederick Lake near the Centre Main Connector,” stated the RCMP press release.

Another traveler saw the accident, gave assistance and called for emergency services.

The RCMP says that it appears that the vehicle left the road to the right, striking a tree.

“A male passenger in the vehicle was determined to be deceased at the time emergency services arrived…A female passenger was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital with potentially serious injuries; a child and the driver were transported to hospital to ensure their well-being,” said the RCMP statement.

The family of Tim Manson, age 37, of Huu-ay-aht First Nations, have confirmed that he died in the accident. He leaves behind a young son and his wife and parents.

The RCMP say the matter is still under investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

“Road conditions, inclement weather and limited communication at this remote location posed challenges to the response to this collision,” said Sergeant Peter Dionne of the Port Alberni RCMP.

There is no cellular service on the 90-kilometre dirt logging road that connects Anacla and Bamfield to Port Alberni.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations’ administration and businesses are closed for the rest of the month as citizens cope with the tragedy.

“This is a time to heal together through our culture and beliefs. We will not conduct any business during this time,” read a release issued by the First Nation on Monday, Oct. 25.

“As a Nation, we ask that everyone respect our request and give us the time needed to be with our families and practice our culture.”