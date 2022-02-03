Tla-o-qui-aht plans to expand their volunteer fire department

By Melissa Renwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter / February 3, 2022

Volunteer firefighters from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, as well as the Tofino and Ucluelet Fire Departments responded to a house fire last Friday in the village of Esowista. It’s the third house fire the nation has experienced within the past three years, which Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Elmer Frank said is abnormal. (Gwen David/Facebook photo)

Tofino, BC

Volunteer firefighters from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, as well as the Tofino and Ucluelet Fire Departments responded to a house fire last Friday in the village of Esowista. 

It’s the third house fire the nation has experienced within the past three years, which Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Elmer Frank said is abnormal. 

“There’s definitely been a lot [of fires] and we’re certainly hoping that we’re not going to see any more,” he said. “Nobody wants to see that.”

While Tofino Fire Chief Brent Baker couldn’t disclose the cause of the fire, he said it was “accidental” and there were no injuries. 

“It's a big loss when something like this happens,” said Baker. “There is generally a fairly large grief period. When you lose a home, similar to losing a member of the family, it's quite serious – and it can take some time [to recover].”

Around five years ago, Frank said Tla-o-qui-aht entered a fire protection agreement with the Tofino Fire Department for the nearby reserve communities of Ty-Histanis and Esowista. 

“They've responded to two fires here,” said Frank. “And they did it in a very good, timely manner. So, it's definitely helpful to have this agreement with them.”

On route to the scene, the Tofino Fire Department communicated with the Ucluelet Fire Department, which also dispatched members to assist in fighting the blaze.

Frank said Tla-o-qui-aht volunteer firefighters were at the scene within minutes and that the Tofino Fire Department was there within 45 minutes. 

“They're coming from Tofino and they're all volunteer firefighters too,” said Frank. “The response was quick.”

Baker said the fast response from Tla-o-qui-aht members helped to keep the fire from spreading, and allowed the Tofino department to get the fire under control more quickly.

Frank said the nation is hoping to grow their firefighting crew from the 10 volunteers they currently have by providing additional fire training. The pandemic’s recent Omicron wave prevented the in-person fire training from going ahead, but Frank said they’re hoping to get it up and running “once we start getting over the worst of it.”

Share this:

Other Stories in
Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Wireless network expanding along Highway 4

Melissa Renwick
Jan 26, 2022
Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Ditidaht mother braves flooded road to get home to children, alternate access route in the works

Denise Titian
Jan 24, 2022
Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Kennedy Hill highway project on track for summer 2022 completion, says ministry

Melissa Renwick
Jan 21, 2022
Infrastructure in Remote Communities, Weather

Snow storm brings power outages across Vancouver Island’s west coast

Eric Plummer
Jan 6, 2022
Currently, the village of Ehthlateese relies solely on diesel energy that’s barged into the community by BC Hydro. Tucked in the Uchucklesaht Inlet off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Ehthlateese’s current diesel generation is at capacity. (Uchucklesaht Tribe photo)
Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Nations explore clean-energy alternatives for remote communities

Melissa Renwick
Jan 5, 2022
Ahousaht Postmaster Rebecca Martin prepares the post office for Ahousaht residents. (June Titian photo)
Infrastructure in Remote Communities

Ahousaht residents thrilled over new post office

Denise Titian
Dec 14, 2021