Tlu-piich Games postponed to 2023    

“Due to the ongoing concerns relating to the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variants, we need to weigh the risks of hosting the annual Tlu-piich Games this year. We recognize the importance of making decisions with the health, well being and safety a priority for everyone. For this reason, the decision has been made to cancel the games for 2022, and instead, look toward 2023 to host the Tlu-piich Games. We know that this may be disappointing to some, but we do ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate our way with your children and family well-being in mind. In the meantime, we hope that you all have a wonderful, safe and fun summer 2022!

Chuu.”

-Florence Wylie, Executive Director, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council